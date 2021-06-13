Man arrested at suspected gang leader's funeral in Pietermaritzburg

One man was arrested on Saturday at the funeral of a suspected Pietermaritzburg gang leader, Sphelele Ntsuntsu Mkhize, after police found a 9mm pistol on the mourner.

Mkhize is among seven people who died during a shoot-out with the police on Fairfield Avenue, in Pietermaritzburg's Scottsville suburb two weeks ago.

On Saturday, The Witness was told by spokesperson for the Plessislaer SAPS, Sergeant Sfiso Gwala that police were monitoring Mkhize's funeral at KwaCaluza, in Edendale.

Police officers were performing crime prevention duties at Machibisa at Mabulala Spar complex as well as stopping and searching people attending the funeral.

They managed to recover a 9mm pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition from one of the mourners.

“When checking the firearm licence of the suspect it was established that the ID number on his driver’s licence did not correspond with that on the firearm licence.

“The man aged 51 was immediately arrested and taken to Plessislaer police station for further processing,” said Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

The man will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate Court on Monday, on possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunitions charge