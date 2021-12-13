Mzansi divided on Jacob Zuma’s book

Some social media users have questioned the price tag of a signed copy of former president Jacob Zuma’s book titled “Jacob Zuma Speaks”.

Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said on Twitter that a copy of the book costs R300, or R1 000 for a signed copy, at “car boot sales” in Johannesburg.

Speaking during the virtual launch of the book, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said it was the first of many.

Virtual Book Launch - 10/12/2021

JACOB ZUMA SPEAKS

Details on where and how to get the book are in the next tweet. pic.twitter.com/5C4eunRPUS — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) December 10, 2021

Commenting about the price of a signed copy of the book, Eusebius McKaiser, a South African author and media personality, wrote on Facebook, “This is ridiculous and a scam. I've never heard of a writer inflating their book price by some additional 233% *just to sign the book*.

“It is THE WRITER who should feel oh so lucky that readers buy their book, and sign for free. Unless this is a money-making scheme, qha.”

Others took to Twitter to raise their concerns:

Dear @DZumaSambudla, how do I ensure that the R1000 I paid for my signed book is signed by Jacob Zuma and Not Edward Zuma or even @niehaus_carl because Zuma won't be there to sign before me? — Amukelani Moyani (@AmukelaniMoyani) December 12, 2021

Oh... did anyone go to McDonald's to meet Mzwanele for a R1000 copy of Jacob Zuma's colouring book? And was Mzwanele dressed as Ronald McDonald? ?? pic.twitter.com/e1htHYshet — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) December 12, 2021

Despite this, the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation posted on Twitter that the book has sold out.

"The demand has far outstripped the supply. The entire stock at Xarra is gone. Whilst we are humbled by the support, we apologise to all those who still don't have copies. Hard at work for the next print-run soon. Please hang in there," the foundation posted on Monday.

The foundation also said more outlets that will be selling copies of the book in other provinces will be announced soon.