Mzansi divided on Jacob Zuma’s book

Compiled by Nompilo Kunene
Former president Jacob Zuma signs a copy of his book.
Twitter/Dudu Zuma-Sambudla

Some social media users have questioned the price tag of a signed copy of former president Jacob Zuma’s book titled “Jacob Zuma Speaks”.

Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said on Twitter that a copy of the book costs R300, or R1 000 for a signed copy, at “car boot sales” in Johannesburg.

Speaking during the virtual launch of the book, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said it was the first of many.

Commenting about the price of a signed copy of the book, Eusebius McKaiser, a South African author and media personality, wrote on Facebook, “This is ridiculous and a scam. I've never heard of a writer inflating their book price by some additional 233% *just to sign the book*.

“It is THE WRITER who should feel oh so lucky that readers buy their book, and sign for free. Unless this is a money-making scheme, qha.”

Others took to Twitter to raise their concerns:

Despite this, the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation posted on Twitter that the book has sold out.

"The demand has far outstripped the supply. The entire stock at Xarra is gone. Whilst we are humbled by the support, we apologise to all those who still don't have copies. Hard at work for the next print-run soon. Please hang in there," the foundation posted on Monday. 

The foundation also said more outlets that will be selling copies of the book in other provinces will be announced soon.

