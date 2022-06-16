20m ago

add bookmark

UPDATED | N3 blocked: Truck drivers intensify their national shutdown

accreditation
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The N3 is closed at Tugela Toll Plaza
The N3 is closed at Tugela Toll Plaza

Truck drivers have intensified their national strike against the employment of foreign nationals and the fuel hike on Thursday morning. 

This comes after the disgruntled truck drivers have obstructed the road in both directions on Van Reenen's Pass and at Tugela Plaza. 

This was confirmed by Thania Dhoogra, operations manager at N3 Toll Concession who said that law enforcement authorities are on scenes. 

Dhoogra said the KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is currently directing northbound traffic off the N3 at the Colenso/Frere interchange. 

“N3TC recommends that road users delay their trips to area. Heavy traffic congestion and delays may be experienced in both directions on the N3 Toll Route,” said Dhoogra.  

The truck drivers had confirmed that they would be embarking on a national wide truck shut down from Tuesday to Friday this week. 

KZN Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said several vehicles, trucks, have been used to block the N3 near Windy Corner, Van Reenen.

Naicker said the keys of the vehicles are not available as the drivers have parked the vehicles and fled the scene. 

He said traffic is backed up in both directions as traffic authorities are diverting it in alternative routes. 

“Police are on scene and attempts are being made to tow those vehicles that are causing the blockage. The police will also be investigating this matter and are confident that the perpetrators will be traced and arrested at a later stage,” said Naicker.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
n3tcdurbankznpietermaritzburgtugelavan reenens passsouth africakwazulu-nataln3 closedtruck blockade
Daily Poll
Do you think the youth in South Africa are offered enough opportunities by the government to empower themselves?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The youth have more than enough opportunities
45% - 25 votes
No, more still needs to be done
55% - 31 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo