UPDATED | N3 blocked: Truck drivers intensify their national shutdown

Truck drivers have intensified their national strike against the employment of foreign nationals and the fuel hike on Thursday morning.

This comes after the disgruntled truck drivers have obstructed the road in both directions on Van Reenen's Pass and at Tugela Plaza.

This was confirmed by Thania Dhoogra, operations manager at N3 Toll Concession who said that law enforcement authorities are on scenes.

Dhoogra said the KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is currently directing northbound traffic off the N3 at the Colenso/Frere interchange.

“N3TC recommends that road users delay their trips to area. Heavy traffic congestion and delays may be experienced in both directions on the N3 Toll Route,” said Dhoogra.

The truck drivers had confirmed that they would be embarking on a national wide truck shut down from Tuesday to Friday this week.

KZN Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said several vehicles, trucks, have been used to block the N3 near Windy Corner, Van Reenen.



Naicker said the keys of the vehicles are not available as the drivers have parked the vehicles and fled the scene.



He said traffic is backed up in both directions as traffic authorities are diverting it in alternative routes.



“Police are on scene and attempts are being made to tow those vehicles that are causing the blockage. The police will also be investigating this matter and are confident that the perpetrators will be traced and arrested at a later stage,” said Naicker.