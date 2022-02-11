UPDATED | N3 near Ashburton outside Pietermaritzburg to remain closed after truck carrying flammable gas overturns

The N3 near Ashburton remains closed on after a truck carrying flammable gas overturned on Friday night.

The N3 is still closed in both directions and is likely to stay closed for most of the day. Reports said the Fire department is getting ready to lay down a foam blanket for big recovery trucks that are getting ready to rig the tanker to right it. It's believed the vent valve is still blowing off.

The entire N3 is expected to be closed for most of the day at Ashburton and this has caused great congestion on the R103 alternate route. Traffic to Durban is diverted at the Market Road exit and traffic to Pietermaritzburg is diverted at the Lynfield Park exit. Pietermaritzburg people needing to get to the King Shaka airport were being advised on whatsapp groups to go via Greytown.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mali said on Saturday morning that they suggest those travelling to Durban from Pietermaritzburg use the R603 and motorists from Pietermaritzburg travelling Durban to use the R103 and join R603.

The Pietermaritzburg fire department is at the scene with other emergency services recovering the truck. A source said a breakdown had arrived and the recovery could be complete in the next hour or two.

There was heavy traffic build-up after the truck travelling towards Durban overturned.

Midmar Mile participants coming from HillCrest, between Asburton and Cato Ridge are being warned there is only one lane open and traffic is slow. "We are encouraging all swimmers traveling from that direction to leave earlier then planned to account for the extra travel time."

She said they were not sure how long it would take for the N3 to be reopened. “We are not doing the recovery and that needs to be done first before the road can be opened for use,” said Mali.

A one-kilometre exclusion zone was put in place in case the truck exploded while authorities cleared the road. Traffic was diverted to the R103. Some motorists were stuck on the road for hours waiting for the road to be re-opened.