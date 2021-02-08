Nine-year-old surfer hailed as a hero for saving teen from rip current in KZN surf

An unidentified nine year old surfer has been hailed as a hero after rescuing a teenager who got into difficulty in a rip current on the KZn South Coast this weekend.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that on Sunday afternoon, NSRI Port Edward, SA Police Services, Police Search and Rescue and Medevac ambulance services attended an incident at Trafalgar Beach, KZN South Coast, where two teenagers, a girl and a boy, and two women got into difficulty in rip currents and were swept out to sea.



"A local unidentified 9 year old surfer, using his surfboard, rescued the teenage boy from the water.

"A local father and his son, Dean and Josh Pretorius, who were fishing nearby, also swam out to assist. Josh rescued the teenage girl from the water after reaching her in the surfline as she was going under water. His dad rescued one of the adults from the water and once on the beach CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts commenced on that adult lady.

"By that stage NSRI and emergency services were arriving on the scene and they took over CPR.

"Dean and his son Josh had re-launched into the surf after bystanders pointed out the second adult lady floating in the surfline and on reaching her she was face down in the water and together they managed to recover her to the beach where CPR was commenced.

"Sadly despite extensive CPR efforts on both adult females they were both declared deceased."

The two teenagers who were rescued were not injured and they had left the scene with their parents in separate vehicles.



The NSRI commend the unidentified 9 year old and Dean and Josh Pretorius for their combined efforts in this incident.

This was one of many drowning incidents in the country this past weekend.

The rural community of Zwelisha, Bergville are in shock after 13 year-old Sakhile Khoza's body was discovered by volunteers and fire-fighters from Okhahlamba Search and Rescue on Sunday.



A local 'spruit' which runs from the northern parts of the Drakensberg and runs along Zwelisha, in the last few days had burst its banks, due to heavy rains in the area.

Cassie Halgreen and Jean-Pierre Strydom, who work on a volunteer basis for Okhahlamba Search and Rescue had joined the group of fire-fighters, led by Chief Fred Halgreen, to search for the body of the young teenager. Jean-Pierre Strydom has done many search and rescues with the team, while Cassie Halgreen is a newcomer to the team.

Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald





"To be honest with you, I'm a little scared searching the water as I'm not sure what to expect," said Cassie Halgreen. With the team geared up, the banks of the river were searched and then later, the water. Witnesses told the Ladysmith Herald, that the teenager had been playing with a group of friends. "They were fishing and swimming, when Sakhile lost his footing and was swept away and under the water. He never came up again," said the group of friends, who stood nearby as teams worked in sweeping the river.

Rescue officials were called in and after a three hour sweep and search of the area, the body was discovered in the muddy waters. Chief Freddie Halgreen once again pleaded with the community in the area, to please keep children away from rivers and dams.

"With the rainfall of the last few days, rivers and dams are dangerously high and some are in flood, so please don't cross or attempt to swim."

More rain is expected to fall in the area and officials have warned the community to please not even attempt to play near low spruits or rivers. "Flash floods are also a concern, as rain falls in the encatchment area and floods down towards the lower area." Communities have said that with the lack of service delivery the only way to collect water is at rivers and dams.

The two volunteers with fire-fighters secured Sakhile's body and carried him up the riverbanks, where it was identified by family. "This is such a sad time for the family," said a by-stander, as family and friends broke down in grief alongside his body.



SAPS will be investigating an inquest into the incident.



Meanwhile the NSRI said that many fatal and non-fatal drowning accidents and water related emergencies occurred around South Africa's coastline and on inland waters this weekend.

They are appealing to the public to be cautious in and around coastal and inland waters.

"Only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and children should have responsible adult supervision in and around water. Don’t try to cross rivers that are in flood," said a release from the NSRI on Monday morning.

This appeal follows on a weekend where NSRI and the emergency services attended to multiple serious incidents including fatal drowning accidents.

Drowning incidents over the past weekend Two women drowned at Trafalgar Beach on the KZN South Coast. In that same incident a teenage girl and a teenage boy were rescued safely. An adult male drowned at Palmiet Beach, Kleinmond and in that incident an adult male was also rescued safely. A 12 year old girl drowned at Glencairn Tidal Pool in Cape Town. An adult male is missing on an inlet river to the Vaal Dam in the Freestate in a drowning accident. Emergency Services and Police Divers are believed to still searching for at least five people missing in flood related incidents that are reported to have claimed another eight lives in Mpumalanga in flood related incidents. A 13 year old girl suffered serious injuries after falling from rocks into Clanwilliam Dam. And in numerous incidents people survived non-fatal drowning accidents or incidents involving boats and paddle craft.

In many of these accidents public members stepped in to help prior to NSRI and the emergency services arriving on the scene and they are commended for their efforts.

"We are urgently appealing to the public to adopt a safety conscious mind set in around water particularly now that beaches are reopened to the public and in light of floods from heavy rainfalls being experienced or expected to be experienced in some Provinces."

CLANWILLIAM:

On Saturday, 6 February, a 13 year old girl was rescued at Clanwilliam Dam by NSRI lifeguards after she fell from rocks into the water.

NSRI lifeguards, on duty at Clanwilliam Dam, recovered the teenager from the water using a spinal immobilisation board and medically treated her on the scene until WC Government Health EMS paramedics took over and transported her by ambulance to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

NSRI commend the swift reaction of our lifeguards at Clanwilliam Dam.

GLENCAIRN, CAPE TOWN:



NSRI Simonstown volunteers assisted CMR (Cape Medical Response) paramedics at Glencairn Tidal Pool after CMR were alerted to CPR in progress at the tidal pool just after 4pm on Sunday.

"A 12 year old girl had been recovered from the water after she was noticed lying at the bottom of the tidal pool. Bystander CPR was commenced by public members who raised the alarm and extensive CPR efforts were continued by paramedics but sadly after all efforts to resuscitate the girl were exhausted she was declared deceased."

NSRI and CMR commend the public members for their extensive efforts on the scene trying to save the girls life.

KLEINMOND:

On Sunday two teenagers, Wandre Groenewald, 15, and Hannes Vermeulen, 18, at Palmiet Beach, Kleinmond, noticed a man in shallow surf appearing to be in difficulty. Together they rescued the 35 year old man from the water. Finding him to be semi-conscious they alerted public members who raised the alarm.

While attending to that man on the beach other public members indicated a relative of theirs, an adult male, missing in the surfline.

"The two teenagers scoured the surf and they caught sight of the man floating in the surf and together they launched into the surf and were able to rescue the man to the beach where they started CPR efforts.

"NSRI Kleinmond, Overstrand Fire and Rescue Services, WC Government Health EMS and the SA Police Services responded and on arrival on the scene CPR efforts continued but sadly despite extensive efforts to resuscitate the man paramedics declared him deceased."

NSRI commend Wandre and Hannes for their efforts in saving the one man’s life and for their efforts in desperately trying to save the second man’s life.





