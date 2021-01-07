1h ago

PICS | Ladysmith snake catcher walks 5 kms with a 40 kg python on his back

Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald
Ladysmith Snake Removal’s Fanie Cilliers, Melissa Cilliers, Luca Cito, Mishke Cilliers and Sean Cilliers lift the over 5 meter long African Rock Python that was safely recovered from a homestead in the Tugela Valley area.
Claudine Senekal/Ladysmith herald

A Ladysmith snake catcher walked five kilometres with a 40 kg rock python, who urinated on him, on his back.

Snake Removal’s Fanie Cilliers has recently added another African Rock Python to his growing ‘recovery’ list of 221 pythons safely removed from homesteads in and around Ladysmith.

“It was a tough walk for me,” said Cilliers, who told the Ladysmith Herald that he had to walk over five kilometres down the Tugela Valley area to catch the endangered species.

Cilliers said that the trip on foot to the homestead was as easy as ‘lemon pie’, but it was the walk back, carrying the over 40 kg African Rock Python on his back that was the greatest challenge for 2021.

The over five metre long snake found rescued in Ladysmith.PHOTO: Claudine Senekal/Ladysmith herald
Snake catcher Fanie Cilliers with the five metre long snake he rescued in Ladysmith.
Cilliers said he received a call from the owners of the homestead, pleading for help.

“The resident said that the snake was feeding on his goats and he was cornering the snake in the 'kraal'."

Cilliers and his wife set off and had to park their vehicle at a distance as the rough mountainous terrain could only be reached by foot.

Cilliers explained that his wife, Melissa, decided halfway up, that she would sit and wait for him.

“The snake was quickly caught and in no time, I started making my way back.”

He said it was the most tiring and challenging walk back to the vehicle.

“Not only was she (the python) heavy but had urinated on me as well.”

Cilliers decided at the car, that he was not going to stink up his vehicle and he undressed and placed the dirty clothes and the huge reptile in the back.

“It was really funny,” said Melissa, whose main concern was what if the police had to pull them over. “How do you explain this scene, as Fanie was just in his undies,” she said.

The snake was safely brought back into town and will be later released at a local game reserve.

