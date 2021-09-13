PowerBall draw sitting at R80 million

The estimated PowerBall jackpot for Tuesday’s draw is at a massive R80 million.

ITHUBA Ceo, Charmaine Mabuza, said ITHUBA, operator of the National Lottery, continues to deliver on its mandate to reinvigorate the National Lottery brand and restore player trust through the transparency and integrity of its systems and operations.

“We have optimised the player experience by offering players a revived game portfolio, record-breaking jackpots, and have created more winners and multi-millionaires than any other South African National Lottery Operator.”

“So far this year, since the beginning of 2021, the National Lottery has created over 74 million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021 and over R2,3 billion has been paid out in total winnings. While raising maximum funds for the betterment of South Africa, over R1.8 billion has been paid to various socio-economic initiatives and good causes through lottery ticket sales”, said Mabuza.

She encouraged players to purchase their tickets without delay. Players must ensure that they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number, and address immediately after purchase.

Winners of R50 000 and more receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances. These advisory services come at no cost to the winner.

Ticket sales for Tuesday’s draw are now available for purchase from participating retailers, the National lottery website https://www.nationallottery.co.za/ using the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank or via USSD.

Players must be 18 years and older. All players are encouraged to play responsibly.

The PowerBall draw will be broadcast on Tuesday, September 14, on E-TV at 9 pm.