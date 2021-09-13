23m ago

add bookmark

PowerBall draw sitting at R80 million

accreditation
Compiled by Nompilo Kunene
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lotto
Lotto

The estimated PowerBall jackpot for Tuesday’s draw is at a massive R80 million.

ITHUBA Ceo, Charmaine Mabuza, said ITHUBA, operator of the National Lottery, continues to deliver on its mandate to reinvigorate the National Lottery brand and restore player trust through the transparency and integrity of its systems and operations.

“We have optimised the player experience by offering players a revived game portfolio, record-breaking jackpots, and have created more winners and multi-millionaires than any other South African National Lottery Operator.”

“So far this year, since the beginning of 2021, the National Lottery has created over 74 million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021 and over R2,3 billion has been paid out in total winnings. While raising maximum funds for the betterment of South Africa, over R1.8 billion has been paid to various socio-economic initiatives and good causes through lottery ticket sales”, said Mabuza.

She encouraged players to purchase their tickets without delay. Players must ensure that they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number, and address immediately after purchase.

Winners of R50 000 and more receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances. These advisory services come at no cost to the winner.

Ticket sales for Tuesday’s draw are now available for purchase from participating retailers, the National lottery website https://www.nationallottery.co.za/ using the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank or via USSD.

Players must be 18 years and older. All players are encouraged to play responsibly.

The PowerBall draw will be broadcast on Tuesday, September 14, on E-TV at 9 pm.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankznpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalpowerballlotto draw
Daily Poll
South Africans will head to the polls on November 1, 2021, to elect the political leadership of the country’s 257 municipalities. Will you be voting in these local elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, I only vote in national elections
15% - 7 votes
Yes, I’ll vote
65% - 30 votes
No, I don’t vote
20% - 9 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo