WATCH | Prisoners escape after gunmen armed with AK47s attack prison vehicle in Pietermaritzburg, KZN

Six prisoners, who escaped in a brazen attack on a prison van on Wednesday, have reportedly handed themselves in to officials at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court.

They were among more than 30 prisoners, who were being transported from New Prison to the Magistrate's and High Courts in Pietermaritzburg.



Sources told The Witness that five gunmen, armed with AK47s, attacked a Department of Correctional Services vehicle at the train bridge near the intersection of Edendale Road and Devonshire Road on Wednesday morning.

The assailants fired at the vehicle, forcing it to stop.

The Witness understands that the gang wanted to free a specific inmate, but in the process the others made a run for it.

Forensic officers are currently combing scene.

Residents should note that the road is closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. The Witness has sent an inquiry to the SAPS KZN Media Centre but has not received a response.



