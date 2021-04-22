33m ago

add bookmark

Royal siblings’ meetings were not sanctioned by Queen Mantfombi — Buthelezi

Witness Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
News24

The “mischievous” meetings called by two of late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s siblings were not sanctioned by Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The queen was chosen by the late king, who died in March, to act as leader of the Zulu nation pending the appointment of his successor after the three-month mourning period.

Accusing the meeting organisers of mischief making, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the monarch, said the meetings called by Prince Mbonisi and his sister, Princess Thembi, had created a great deal of confusion.

“In an article, published in Ilanga on Monday, Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi announced another meeting taking place, purportedly of the royal family, in Ulundi on April 24.

“It was reported that they were dealing with the issue of who can assist the regent.

“Unfortunately, this parallel process is being run without the authority or sanction of her majesty, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.”

Buthelezi said that neither he, nor the Queen Mother, Mayvis (MaZungu) — the widow of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, father of King Goodwill Zwelithini — knew about the meetings.

“They have not even been attended by the late king’s personal assistant, Prince Thulani ka Gqikazi ka Solomon ka Dinuzulu, nor the king’s remaining paternal uncle, Prince Philemon ka Tshelendoda ka Dinuzulu, and a number of other senior members of the royal family,” said Buthelezi.

He said: “Moreover, the matter of assistance to her majesty Queen Mantfombi has already been dealt with in an official meeting of the Zulu royal family, which took place at the palace where the Queen resides, and which was attended by all senior members of the family, including Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi.”

Buthelezi has asked for the minutes of the meetings to determine why they had been held.

“While the media seems to know details, I have not yet received a copy of the requested minutes,” he added.

“The royal family is deeply concerned by these unauthorised meetings, as it is felt that they are mischievous and an inception of division within the family.

“In addition, they undermine the authority of her majesty the queen, who now leads the nation. It appears that such action seeks to torpedo his majesty the king’s own wishes and arrangements.”

Buthelezi said the royal family also wanted to have a meeting with Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi as soon as possible.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Opinion | A great disservice to Zulu king
Update | Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu to reign as regent until installation of next king
Read more on:
prince mangosuthu buthelezikwazulu-natalkznpietermaritzburgzulu royal regent
Daily Poll
Engineers have slammed government’s decision to bring in 24 Cuban nationals to improve the country’s water and sanitation infrastructure saying it should be employing skilled and experienced South Africans. Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on Monday that the “highly qualified Cuban specialists” would be working as advisers at provincial and municipal level. What are your thoughts in the matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I see nothing wrong, they can help train SA engineers
13% - 5 votes
The minister should be employing skilled and experienced South Africans to do the job
87% - 34 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo