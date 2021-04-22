Royal siblings’ meetings were not sanctioned by Queen Mantfombi — Buthelezi

The “mischievous” meetings called by two of late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s siblings were not sanctioned by Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The queen was chosen by the late king, who died in March, to act as leader of the Zulu nation pending the appointment of his successor after the three-month mourning period.

Accusing the meeting organisers of mischief making, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the monarch, said the meetings called by Prince Mbonisi and his sister, Princess Thembi, had created a great deal of confusion.

“In an article, published in Ilanga on Monday, Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi announced another meeting taking place, purportedly of the royal family, in Ulundi on April 24.

“It was reported that they were dealing with the issue of who can assist the regent.

“Unfortunately, this parallel process is being run without the authority or sanction of her majesty, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.”

Buthelezi said that neither he, nor the Queen Mother, Mayvis (MaZungu) — the widow of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, father of King Goodwill Zwelithini — knew about the meetings.

“They have not even been attended by the late king’s personal assistant, Prince Thulani ka Gqikazi ka Solomon ka Dinuzulu, nor the king’s remaining paternal uncle, Prince Philemon ka Tshelendoda ka Dinuzulu, and a number of other senior members of the royal family,” said Buthelezi.

He said: “Moreover, the matter of assistance to her majesty Queen Mantfombi has already been dealt with in an official meeting of the Zulu royal family, which took place at the palace where the Queen resides, and which was attended by all senior members of the family, including Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi.”

Buthelezi has asked for the minutes of the meetings to determine why they had been held.

“While the media seems to know details, I have not yet received a copy of the requested minutes,” he added.

“The royal family is deeply concerned by these unauthorised meetings, as it is felt that they are mischievous and an inception of division within the family.

“In addition, they undermine the authority of her majesty the queen, who now leads the nation. It appears that such action seeks to torpedo his majesty the king’s own wishes and arrangements.”

Buthelezi said the royal family also wanted to have a meeting with Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi as soon as possible.