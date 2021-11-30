1h ago

State ‘ready’ to proceed with Zandile Gumede trial

accreditation
Compiled By Thabiso Goba
Former eThekwini Municipality mayor, Zandile Gumede, outside the Durban High Court during a previous court appearance.PHOTO: THABISO GOBA
The State said on Tuesday that it is ready to start the corruption trial of former eThekwini Municipality mayor, Zandile Gumede, and 21 others.

Gumede and her co-accused made a brief appearance in the Durban High Court for pre-trial matters.

They are charged with a total of 2786 counts relating to an irregular 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender that is in excess of R320 million.

The state is alleging that in 2016, they acted in common purpose to manufacture a refuse collection crisis so that they could appoint their hand-picked service providers.

Court documents allege that the accused eThekwini councillors and employees, including the mayor at the time, Zandile Gumede, all received kickbacks from the DSW tenders.

Natasha Kara, National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson, said the legal representatives of the accused told the court they will be requesting documents from the State.

“The court then advised that all requests for further particulars be submitted timeously to allow the State to respond by February 14,” said Kara.

She said the matter was thus postponed to March 29 to 30 for these requests and the State’s response.

The trial date reserved for the matter is July 18.

