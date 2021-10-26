23m ago

add bookmark

The Covid jab won't turn you into a cannibal - KZN Health MEC

accreditation
Compiled by Stephanie Saville
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Covid-19 vaccine will not turn people into cannibals - KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.
The Covid-19 vaccine will not turn people into cannibals - KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.

The KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane has shot down rumours that the Covid-19 vaccine turns people into blood-thirsty cannibals.

She stressed on Tuesday that she herself is living proof that the vaccine is safe for use.

“As I stand before you, I’ve never had the urge to eat anyone, and it will never happen. So, what people are saying about the vaccine making people want to eat others… of being part of 5G technology, or linked to the work of the devil, is all nothing but a myth. It is not true.”  

Simelane was speaking during a mobile community outreach programme known as Isibhedlela Kubantu, at the Magabheni Sports Ground, near Umkomaas earlier on Tuesday, which attracted more than 500 mainly elderly people.

The Province of KwaZulu-Natal has now vaccinated more than 3,233 million people, the department of health said in a media statement. 

At the community outreach programme, local residents were seen by doctors and nurses on site, and had free access to an array of health services, including a mobile X-Ray, screening and testing for COVID – 19, hypertension, TB, HIV and AIDS, and cervical cancer.

Also on offer were child immunisation and family planning services.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthmec nomagugu simelaneumkomaaskwazulu-nataldurbankznpietermaritzburgsouth africastay homecovid-19warninginfectionsconspiracy theories
Daily Poll
Do you know who the ward councillor in your area is?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
43% - 159 votes
No
57% - 207 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2021 (1.1.21298.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo