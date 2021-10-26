The Covid jab won't turn you into a cannibal - KZN Health MEC

The KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane has shot down rumours that the Covid-19 vaccine turns people into blood-thirsty cannibals.

She stressed on Tuesday that she herself is living proof that the vaccine is safe for use.

“As I stand before you, I’ve never had the urge to eat anyone, and it will never happen. So, what people are saying about the vaccine making people want to eat others… of being part of 5G technology, or linked to the work of the devil, is all nothing but a myth. It is not true.”

Simelane was speaking during a mobile community outreach programme known as Isibhedlela Kubantu, at the Magabheni Sports Ground, near Umkomaas earlier on Tuesday, which attracted more than 500 mainly elderly people.

The Province of KwaZulu-Natal has now vaccinated more than 3,233 million people, the department of health said in a media statement.

At the community outreach programme, local residents were seen by doctors and nurses on site, and had free access to an array of health services, including a mobile X-Ray, screening and testing for COVID – 19, hypertension, TB, HIV and AIDS, and cervical cancer.

Also on offer were child immunisation and family planning services.



