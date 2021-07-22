The third highest PowerBall jackpot is up for grabs

The temperature may be dropping to record lows, but the South African National Lottery is rising to record highs.

The PowerBall jackpot has rolled over to another record-breaking jackpot, estimated at R145 million.

The National Lottery said should the PowerBall jackpot be won this Friday, July 23, one or more lucky South African stands a once in a lifetime opportunity to walk away with the third highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of the South African National Lottery.

ITHUBA CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “When we took over the operations of the National Lottery, we promised to offer life-changing jackpots and we are delivering just that.”

Mabuza said ITHUBA has paid out the highest jackpots and has created more winners and multi-millionaires in the history of the South African National Lottery.

The current PowerBall estimated jackpot is sure to make a huge difference in the life of one or more lucky winners. Not only is this the third highest PowerBall jackpot ever, but should the jackpot be won this Friday, the lucky winner will become the biggest winner of 2021 thus far.

“We encourage our players to purchase their tickets now.

“This record-breaking PowerBall jackpot could make you the next multi-millionaire. All you need to do is, Phanda, Pusha, Play. We urge players not to wait until the last minute, but to purchase their PowerBall tickets without delay,” she said.

Mabuza said as a convenient and safe method of playing the National Lottery games, they encourage players to utilise the National Lottery digital platforms.

Players can purchase their tickets from the National Lottery website https://www.nationallottery.co.za/ using the National Lottery mobile app, or any one of our banking partners, namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank and Standard Bank.

The live broadcast of the PowerBall draw will take place on Friday on E-TV at 9 pm. In case you miss the live draw show, the PowerBall draw results will be available on the National Lottery website: www.nationallottery.co.za; social media pages; across print and digital media; as well as in retail stores.