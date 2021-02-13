This is when IEB matric results are due to be released

There seems to be some confusion around when the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results for the 2020 year are being released.

Some websites are indicating that the results will be released on February 23. However the IEB's website indicates that the wait for their matrics will be over on Friday, February 19. This was confirmed by an official of the IEB.

The closing date for remarks/rechecks for IEB students is March 3. Students wanting a remark should apply at www.ieb-online.co.za.

According to the IEB website, the release date for results for remarks/rechecks (Umalusi dependent) is March 26.

Registration for the IEB May examinations opens on March 26. Register at www.ieb-online.co.za

Registration for the May examinations closes on April 16. The 2021 May examination session takes place from May 6 to May 26.

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will release the 2020 matric results for government schools on February 22.

Students from the 2020 matric academic year will be able to access their results on February 23 via SMS, USSD, newspapers, online or at their examination centres.

The IEB results will be published in The Witness on February 19 and the Department of Basic Education's results will appear on February 23.