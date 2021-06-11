48m ago

WATCH | Bisley hijackers nabbed as they crash car in Hyslop Road, Pietermaritzburg

Nompilo Kunene
Hijackers were stopped in their tracks in Hyslop Road near the Showgrounds on Friday.
Nompilo Kunene

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly hijacked a car in Bisley, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mthokozisi Ngobese told The Witness that two people were forced out of their car, a silver Kia Rio, at gun point in Bisley by four men who drove off in the car.

Their car tracker was activated and a police chase ensued and ended at Hyslop Road near the Royal Showgrounds after the hijackers crashed the stolen car into a street light pole.

Ngobese said two of the four hijacker managed to escape and are still at large. Two were arrested and two firearms were recovered.

Ngobese said several shots were fired but there were no injuries.

Several local security companies were also at the scene. The roads leading into Hyslop Road were partly closed off as the police cleared the scene but are now open. Ngobese said police are investigating the matter.

