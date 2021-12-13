2h ago

WATCH | Boomslang in a Christmas tree

Compiled by Jyothi Laldas
Maybe, if I just stay still, they won’t notice me.PHOTO: Facebook, Gerrie Heyns
On the first day of Christmas SA summer gave to me – a boomslang in a Christmas tree. 

A Western Cape family had an unexpected guest hanging around in their Christmas tree on Friday.

According to snake rescuer Gerrie Heyns, he received a call about a snake in a home on a farm.

When he received photos from the family, he said in a Facebook post, he could not believe his eye.

“Now this is a first for me! They sent me two photos and I couldn’t believe my eyes! Yes...Boomslang in their Christmas tree!”

Oh no, I think I’ve been made.PHOTO: Facebook, Gerrie Heyns
I think I make a pretty Christmas decoration, don’t you?PHOTO: Facebook, Gerrie Heyns

Heyns travelled some 62kms from his home in Montagu, Western Cape, to the family’s farm between Robertson and Mcgregor.

“It was 62kms from Montagu and I told them to not bother it and keep their eyes on the snake.

“It was a rural farm area and it took me about 90 minutes to get there. When I got there the snake was still in the Christmas tree. Nevertheless, she got safely removed and I will release her tomorrow,” he said in his post on Friday.

Some of the comments on Heyns post were as festive as his rescue.

Laura Bannatyne said: “When your 6-year-old wrote their Christmas list all by their own self but couldn’t spell “boomerang”...”

The female boomslang rescued by Gerrie Heyns from a Christmas tree.PHOTO: Facebook, Gerrie Heyns
Are there any pressies for me?PHOTO: Facebook, Gerrie Heyns

Chavaugn Lee Gibson wrote: “Jingle bells, jingle bells, boomslangs come to stay, oh what fun it is to (see), oh hell no it can jingle on its merry way. Christmas tree out the door with its decor and cancelled indefinitely.”

VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adZNyWnQt5

