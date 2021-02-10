26m ago

WATCH | Trucks stranded in KZN flooding

Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald
Trucks have been stranded in floodwaters near Winterton
Three truck drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles, after flooding occurred close to Winterton, in the KZN Midlands.

The drivers are safe, but some roads around Winterton are completely closed off to the public.

Okhahlamba Municipal Chief Freddie Halgreen said that rain continues to fall there adding to the already flooded area.

Teams are in the area on Wednesday morning, to assist members of the community.

Last night, 12 residents from Ladysmith had to be evacuated from their homes.

This is a developing story.

