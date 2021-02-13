Woman lured victims for KZN gang to carjack

Nine people, including two women, have been arrested as police have bust a syndicate in far Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said there had been an outcry in the uMkhanyakude District north of Richards bay after a gang was robbing people from within KZN and outside the province after asking them to do jobs at their homes in the Emanguzi area.

"The Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thulani Gonya commended the members for the arrest of the suspects who have been terrorising the community in Emanguzi and its surrounding areas.

"In the early hours of yesterday morning, police officers from the Tactical Response Team conducted an operation at Umgodiwemvubu in Emanguzi tracing the suspects involved in incidents of carjacking. The operation yielded positive results when nine suspects, including two females between the ages 19 and 26, were arrested in at Umgodimvubu in Emanguzi.

"After thorough interrogation of the suspects the two of them were linked to the hijackings committed in the area. It was further discovered that three of the main suspects were from Mozambique.

"One of the arrested females was responsible for luring the victims to the area. Four cell phones, motor vehicle speakers and building tools were recovered during the operation.

"All the suspects will be profiled to determine whether they are involved in other carjacking incidents committed in the Umkhanyakude District and its surrounding area. All nine suspects will appear on 15 February 2021 at Emanguzi Magistrate’s Court facing carjacking charges.