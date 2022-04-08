Zulu Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has passed away.

Zulu-Ndlovu was the sister of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The news was confirmed to Weekend Witness by her brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday evening.

He said:

“Yes, she passed away at a hospital in Newcastle. The family just found out so we are still trying to gather ourselves.”

Zulu said he would be travelling from Nongoma to Newcastle where the princess took her last breath.

For the past couple of years, Zulu-Ndlovu had been bound to a wheelchair.

Her last public appearance was last weekend in Newcastle where she attended the umembeso ceremony for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s bride, Ntokozo Mayisela.

Zulu-Ndlovu was also part of the Zulu Royal faction that was disputing Misizulu’s claim to the throne.