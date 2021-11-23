1h ago

ANC loses another key KZN municipality

accreditation
Clive Ndou
IFP councillor, , Dr Nkonzoyakhe Donda, was on Tuesday elected the new uMhlathuze Municipality Mayor.PHOTO:
The ANC on Tuesday morning lost control of the uMhlathuze Municipality in Richards Bay to an IFP-led coalition.

The IFP-led coalition, which included the DA and EFF, elected IFP councillor, Dr Nkonzoyakhe Donda as mayor and EFF councillor, Nkululeko Ngubane as deputy mayor while IFP councillor, Tobias Gumede was elected as Speaker.

The IFP coalition forces’ triumph in uMhlathuze came after the ANC/IFP cooperative arrangement announced by IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, last week, had collapsed.

In the eThekwini Municipality, which will hold its inaugural council meeting on Wednesday, the ANC is facing defeat at the hands of a DA-led coalition.

The uMhlathuze inauguration meeting on Tuesday where IFP councillor Donda was elected was the second meeting after the first one held on Monday collapsed due to violence. The ANC and IFP councillors exchanged blows after disputes arising from election process.

