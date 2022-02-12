Another blow for KZN prisons boss, Nxele

The national correctional services department is in a fresh bid to have KwaZulu-Natal regional commissioner, Mnikelwa Nxele suspended.

Their case against Nxele was recently dismissed.

Last week General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) arbitrator Katlholo Wabile, dismissed the misconduct charges against Nxele who has been on suspension for several years.

Nxele has been on suspension for years, and each time the courts or arbitrators’ ruled that his suspension was unlawful, the department’s national bosses would suspend him again.

Following last week’s ruling, The Witness has since established that the department is intending to suspend him again.

According to sources within the department, their Acting National Commissioner, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, has already informed Nxele that they intended to launch an application to have last week’s ruling reviewed.

“They are not happy with the ruling and have since initiated legal processes to have the ruling set aside,” a source within the department said.

Wabile ruled that Nxele, who works from the department’s College Road regional offices in Pietermaritzburg, should report for work on Monday.

However, an internal email seen by The Witness revealed that the department’s bosses are again planning to block Nxele from accessing his office in College Road.

The email, directing members of the department’s national task team (NTT) to finalise arrangements to travel to Pietermaritzburg, appears to be a clear indication that the department’s national bosses are intending to suspend Nxele.

In May, an arbitrator ruled that Nxele should return to work as his suspension was in contravention of South African labour laws.

However, a few days later, the then Correctional Services National Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, filed court papers to interdict Nxele from returning to work.

While the court ruled in Fraser’s favour, it gave him 60 days in which to file papers showing why the interdict should be made permanent.

However, Fraser missed the 60-day deadline, paving the way for Nxele to return to work.

But when Nxele arrived at the department’s College Road offices he was met by the department’s armed guards, who blocked him from entering the premises.

On Saturday Nxele, who told The Witness that he was aware of plans to prevent him from returning to work, appealed to correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to intervene.

“If you will have regard to the time wasted, the delays to commence with the merits of the case and the postponements, the never-ending review applications and appeals that end up being abandoned, I have concluded that there is an ulterior motive in not allowing to go back to work

“Obviously I am extremely disappointed that the Apex leadership (correctional services minister and his deputy) is quiet when my rights are violated, and I’m being victimised for the past three years.

“They must stop misusing state resources to achieve their hidden agenda,” he said.

Lamola’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, could not be reached for comment.

The department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, declined to comment, saying the dispute between Nxele and the department was “an internal matter”.