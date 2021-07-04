Zulu Royals and Buthelezi blast indiscipline of those who went to support Zuma at Nkandla

The Zulu regiment that went to Nkandla this weekend were acting in defiance of orders from the King.

In a statement late on Saturday night, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that he, along with His Majesty King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini,the Queen Mother, Her Majesty Queen Mayvis maZungu, and the Zulu Royal Family, distanced themselves from the actions of induna and Zulu regiment commander Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko, known to many as Mgilija who led "a group of people dressed in Zulu attire and accoutrements to Nkandla to join those who are sympathising with the former President Mr Jacob Zuma.

"Mr Nhleko did this without any instruction from the King or the Royal Family, or from me as the traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation.

"Regrettably, this is a second act of defiance by Mr Nhleko.

"On the day that the widows of His Majesty King Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu participated in the cleansing ceremony, there was a discussion within the Royal Family, because the cleansing ceremony normally takes place simultaneously with a ritual hunt. However, since His Majesty the King was unwell and could not attend, I spoke to the Queen Mother and she opened her phone so that the family could join us. Prince Mbonisi and Princess Lindi, the siblings of the late King, were present."

Buthelezi said it was agreed that the hunt would be postponed until the King could attend, because that is the appointed day for him to cleanse his “weapons”.

"However, Her Majesty maZungu later informed me that pressure was exerted on her, particularly by those opposed to the King, saying that the hunt should proceed. They subsequently held a hunt, in spite of the Family’s decision.

"Based on the Family’s decision, I warned Mr Nhleko (Mgilija) that neither he nor his regiments should attend a hunt in the absence of the King. He agreed that he would not do so. Nevertheless, he proceeded, as I learnt later and attended the hunt. When some people asked him how he could be there when the King was not there, he responded that as far as he knows a King has not yet been appointed.

"That act of defiance of the King has now been followed by an unsanctioned visit to Nkandla with the regiments."

Buthelezi said that unfortunately, further confusion was created by a journalist who claimed that His Majesty the King’s Personal Assistant, Prince Thulani Zulu, had issued a statement on this matter.

"This is not the case. HRH Prince Thulani was phoned by a journalist while he was driving and was asked about the regiment’s actions. He merely commented that it was wrong of those who attended to implicate the Royal Family, because they not only attended, but also performed the Zulu salute, Bayede, in the absence of the King.

"There was no statement issued. It appears that this is part of a concerted effort to elbow me out, for suggestions have already been made by some that a spokesperson other than the traditional Prime Minister should be appointed. It still irks some that I am fulfilling my duty to the King and to the Nation."

He said the King had instructed him to issue this statement on his behalf, to clarify the matter.

"It will be recalled that His Majesty issued a statement just over a week ago cancelling a prayer meeting that was to take place at Ceza in commemoration of King Dinuzulu arming the Zulu people to fight against the people of Zibebhu. His Majesty postponed that prayer meeting, as it would have contravened the Covid-19 protocols put in place by Government to be observed by the nation.

"Another meeting was scheduled for the following day, the 27th of June, and His Majesty issued a statement cancelling that meeting as well, as he does not want anyone to defy the Covid-19 protocols or to place lives at risk.

"Clearly His Majesty does not encourage people to defy regulations. He never sent Mr Nhleko to Nkandla, nor did he instruct him to go. While it has nothing to do with sympathy for the former President, the King does not want to involve the Royal Family or himself in what Mr Nhleko and those who accompanied him did. It was clear act of defiance.

"His Majesty wishes for the nation to have all the information on this matter so that no one will be misled."