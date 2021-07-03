2h ago

UPDATED | Zuma emerges to speak to supporters at Nkandla as Ace weighs in

Clive Ndou
Former President Jacob Zuma greets crowds at Nkandla on Saturday
Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma on Saturday took time to greet his supporters at Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

He emerged from his home and greeted the crowd before quickly going back inside again.

Many people have gathered to protest against the outcome of the recent Constitutional Court judgment against Zuma.

In a show of force, Zuma was escorted by scores of Amazulu regiments and MK ex-combatants.

Waving to his supporters gathered outside his home, Zuma oozed confidence despite the 15 month sentence imposed on him by the ConCourt. See the link at the end of the article for the latest on this from News24.

Zuma supporters, who had camped outside his home since Saturday morning, cheered and whistled as the former president ventured out.

Suspended ANC secretary, Ace Magashule, is one of the key Zuma supporters who was at Zuma's home on Saturday.

Flanked by Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, Magashule described the sentence imposed on Zuma as an "attempt to intimidate us".

"We are not cowards, nothing will happen to us," he said.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, the party's provincial secretary, Mdumuseni Ntuli - both of whom are inside Zuma's house- are part of a team of ANC leaders tasked with the responsibility to persuade Zuma to comply with the ConCourt order.

In its judgment, the ConCourt ordered police minister, Bheki Cele, to ensure that police arrest Zuma should he fail to hand himself.

However, the ANC leadership wants Zuma to voluntarily hand himself to avoid tensions which could be created by his arrest.

Also read: Zuma not going to jail on Sunday

