‘Switch off your TVs or watch soapies instead of SONA’, says NFP

Witness Reporter
NFP’’s secretary-general, Canaan Mdletshe has called on people to boycott the SONA.
The NFP’s secretary-general, Canaan Mdletshe, has called on South Africans to boycott Thursday evening’s state of the nation address (SONA) in protest against poor service delivery under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Instead of wasting electricity on rhetoric, we encourage citizens to either switch off their televisions or just watch soapies and movies.

“Nothing new or progressive is expected to come out of the SONA. Contrary, today could be the worst and the most demoralizing day ever for all South Africans as empty promises, lies and more lies would be made,” said Mdletshe in a statement on Thursday.

He said since taking office, President Ramaphosa had never delivered on any of the promises made.

“In comparison, South Africa was much better when President Jacob Zuma was in charge. There’s tangible and concrete evidence suggesting that President Zuma performed much better than President Ramaphosa.

“Under President Zuma, more TVET Colleges were built, more universities were built, many rural towns were revamped, and many infrastructure projects established.”

Mdletshe said instead of addressing challenges confronting citizens, Ramaphosa was likely to do lip service by talking about investment summits and fighting corruption, “which has been part of his rhetoric”.

“Therefore, we are urging South Africans to avoid stressing themselves by watching tonight’s SONA because there is nothing new expected. If fellow citizens cannot switch off their television sets, they [should] rather watch soapies or dramas.”


