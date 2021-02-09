56m ago

Veil of secrecy over Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's condition

Clive Ndou
A file photo of King Goodwill Zwelithini. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jabulani Langa)
A veil of secrecy has been thrown over the condition of Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini, who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital ICU ward after his glucose levels became unstable over the weekend.

IFP founder and Zwelithini’s Traditional Prime Minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who announced the King’s hospitalisation on Sunday, said he was not in a position to give an update on the King’s condition.

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP does not have any additional information to communicate to the media at this stage.

“When, and if, updates become available he will inform the media (as he always does) in his capacity as Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch,” Buthelezi’s spokesperson, Liezel van der Merwe, said.

On Sunday Buthelezi announced that Zwelithini, who is diabetic, had “several unstable glucose readings”.

There have not been any updates on the King’s condition since Buthelezi’s media statement on Sunday.

Zwelithini’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, referred all media queries on the King’s health to Buthelezi.

According to Buthelezi’s earlier statement, Zwelithini had been in hospital before.

“Unfortunately the problem did not fully resolve, and His Majesty has had to return to hospital …his doctors have felt it necessary to place him in ICU to deal with this thoroughly,” Buthelezi said at the time.

He said Zwelithini was being treated with particular caution because diabetes was associated with Covid-19.

- Witness Reporter


