‘We need a family meeting of the AmaZulu Royal household’ - King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

As succession battles within the AmaZulu Royal Family rage on, newly-appointed King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called an urgent meeting to resolve the dispute.

This, after a faction of the AmaZulu Royal family had written letters to the King and KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, questioning the legitimacy of the new King.

In a statement read by AmaZulu prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi during a media briefing yesterday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini instructed the AmaZulu prime minister to inform the Zulu nation that the situation within the family demanded an urgent meeting.

“On instruction of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, I hereby announce His Majesty’s intention of calling a meeting of all the major houses of the Zulu Royal Family as soon as Covid-19 protocols allow such a meeting to be held.

‘His Majesty believes that this meeting is both urgent and necessary, due to the confusion that has been created in the public space on who constitutes the “Royal Family” and who speaks on behalf of the Royal Family,” Buthelezi said.

In one of the letters, the AmaZulu Royal Family faction warned the new King that continuing to regard himself as the AmaZulu King could lead to fraud charges. They informed Zikalala that Prince Simakade Zulu has been endorsed as a candidate to succeed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.

They said they also want “His Royal Highness Prince Simakade” to be “granted the same measure of care and courtesies afforded to His Royal Highness Prince Misuzulu by the provincial government until such time that the dispute on who should succeed His Majesty the late King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu is resolved”.

The faction regards itself as the “core members” of the AmaZulu Royal Family.

However, Buthelezi said there was no such structure within the AmaZulu Royal Family.

“The issue of what is understood by the ‘Royal Family’ needs to be clarified, as some now claim to be the ‘core’ of the Royal Family to the exclusion of other senior members of the Royal Family.

“Moreover, the King was not informed of meetings with the Premier held by the Queen Mother and the Queens of the late King. The Premier himself brought these meetings to the King’s attention.

“As the Premier is now involved at this level, His Majesty believes that this matter requires urgent resolution,” Buthelezi said.

The letters run parallel to a court process initiated by some royal family members disputing the will left behind by the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

According to the royal family faction, the will, which paved the way for King MisiZulu kaZwelithini’s appointment, has been forged.