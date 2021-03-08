Zuma snubs Luthuli House invite

The anticipated Monday meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC top six leadership at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters did not go ahead, with Zuma saying he knows nothing about the gathering.

“We were not even aware that there will be a meeting at Luthuli. Can you check with the ANC about that?” Zuma’s spokesperson, Vukile Mathebula, said.

Zuma, who is facing a two-year jail term for defying a ConCourt order that he should appear before the Zondo Commission, was expected to meet the ANC top six leadership structure led by President Cyril Ramaphosa at Luthuli House on Monday.

Ramaphosa is on record as saying the ANC top six leadership was intending to use the meeting to inform Zuma that he has an obligation to respect the law.

There have been rumours that Zuma told the ANC top six that the meeting should be held virtually instead of him having to travel to Luthuli House.

By Monday afternoon it was not yet clear whether the meeting would go ahead on a virtual platform.

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, could not be reached for comment.