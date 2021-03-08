39m ago

add bookmark

Zuma snubs Luthuli House invite

Clive Ndou
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma before the Zondo Commission in 2019.
Former president Jacob Zuma before the Zondo Commission in 2019.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24

The anticipated Monday meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC top six leadership at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters did not go ahead, with Zuma saying he knows nothing about the gathering.

“We were not even aware that there will be a meeting at Luthuli. Can you check with the ANC about that?” Zuma’s spokesperson, Vukile Mathebula, said.

Zuma, who is facing a two-year jail term for defying a ConCourt order that he should appear before the Zondo Commission, was expected to meet the ANC top six leadership structure led by President Cyril Ramaphosa at Luthuli House on Monday.

Ramaphosa is on record as saying the ANC top six leadership was intending to use the meeting to inform Zuma that he has an obligation to respect the law.

There have been rumours that Zuma told the ANC top six that the meeting should be held virtually instead of him having to travel to Luthuli House.

By Monday afternoon it was not yet clear whether the meeting would go ahead on a virtual platform.

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, could not be reached for comment.

• clive.ndou@witness.co.za
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Any meeting between Ramaphosa and Zuma has to be at Luthuli House, say sources
‘Ramaphosa is not welcome at Nkandla’
Tension rising between KZN ANC and national leadership over Zuma
Read more on:
ancjacob zumacyril ramaphosakwazulu-nataljohannesburgsouth africaluthuli housemeeting
Daily Poll
The South African government is severely underspending on child support grants, leaving millions of children to go hungry. That is the view of the NGO Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PEJDG), which described the recent decision by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to increase the child support grant by a mere R10 a month as “shocking”. What are your thoughts on the matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A R10 increase is indeed shocking
31% - 13 votes
I think a R10 increase is sufficient
5% - 2 votes
Child support grants just need to be regulated properly
64% - 27 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo