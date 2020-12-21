Four Maritzburg players test positive for Covid-19

Maritzburg United boss Farook Kadodia has confirmed that four players from the club are currently in quarantine after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The players tested positive last week and had to miss the side’s DStv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC which ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving United winless after eight outings.

“We did a test for the players, which is something that we do every now and then. The test results confirmed that four of our players have tested positive for the virus,” said Kadodia.

“They are in quarantine, but they should return to training with the whole team on Sunday.”

The rest of the Team of Choice players have been allowed to go and spend time with their families during this Christmas break but Kadodia has urged them to be responsible and adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

“We have given players a proper mandate on how to look after themselves during this break, we can’t stop the players from not going home for Christmas. We told the players how to behave, so we really hope they will adhere to that,” he said.

United return to train on Saturday to prepare for their next game against Bloemfontein Celtic at Harry Gwala Stadium on January 2.

The Team of Choice are rooted at the foot of the table with just two points to their name.