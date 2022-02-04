1h ago

Cyclone risk lessens as warning for heavy showers for East coast goes out

accreditation
Witness Reporter
Warnings have been issued for heavy rain over parts of KZN
As intense tropical cyclone Batsirai passes to the north of both Reunion and Mauritius Islands, the SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy rain for the east coast and adjacent interior. However, they have stressed that these rains are not lined to the cyclone in any way.     

Saws said Batsirai is expected to continue on a south-westwards track towards central Madagascar (Figure 2 in the accompanying graphic), where it will make landfall on Saturday, possibly at intense tropical cyclone intensity.

"Ahead of landfall, inhabitants of Madagascar should start to experience the first signs of the approaching cyclone, with increased wave heights (8m, even reaching 15m) from [Friday]. There is also a very high likelihood of storm surge along the coastline as a result of this cyclone. Once overland, Batsirai is expected to rapidly decrease in intensity, however, significant impacts are still expected over the central and south-eastern parts of Madagascar. Strong and damaging winds as well as torrential rainfall is expected." 

Saws said the latest track shows that once Batsirai enters the Mozambique Channel, it will intensify once again, however only reaching moderate tropical storm intensity and increasing to severe tropical storm intensity momentarily. The current forecast also suggests a direct southerly track which means the tropical storm is not expected to make landfall over mainland Africa.

"Over South Africa, there has been a band of thundershowers over the western interior of the country earlier this week. These thundershowers are as a result of tropical moisture being drawn down from the tropics into South Africa. This band of showers is expected to move eastwards, affecting the eastern half of the country (Fig. 3). These showers are likely to be heavy in places, in particular along the east coast and adjacent interior tomorrow (Fig. 4b).  Warnings for disruptive rainfall have been issued (Fig. 4) with impacts expected including flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of affected communities, possible damage to roads and bridges and poor driving conditions. 

"It is important to note that the current thundershowers affecting South Africa are not linked to Tropical Cyclone Batsirai in any way. The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation very closely and provide regular updates."

