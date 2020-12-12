JUST IN | Farm murder: Elderly man shot dead at his smallholding in KZN

The killing of an elderly farmer who was shot dead on the smallholding he lived on, on Saturday afternoon, has rocked the quiet Cramond farming community, near Pietermaritzburg.

According to a close source, the man who is in his 80s, was shot dead at his gate where he lived near Albert Falls Dam, outside Pietermaritzburg.

“It’s another farm murder,” said the angry source who lives nearby and had been to the scene.

He told The Witness that the man and his wife used to farm eggs but had sold the property three to four years ago but still lived there. His wife was unharmed.

After a heavy rain storm, the man had walked outside to put his bakkie away after he and his wife had gone shopping earlier in the day. The source said his wife heard a shot and went outside where she found him lying dead at the gate. He was found with his bakkie keys still in his hand.

“There’s no motive, no witnesses, no clues. It’s just like when June Butler was murdered.” Butler (78) who lived in an isolated home at Cramond was stabbed in January 2018 during a break in. She died later in hospital.

“We are getting so punch drunk with this. He was a helpless old man.” Close source

The smallholding the couple live on is around 11 hectares.

The source said police were on the scene on Saturday evening. Police are yet to comment on this story.