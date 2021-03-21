UPDATED | Queen will be the interim ruler of the Zulu nation

Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu will be the interim ruler of the Zulu nation pending the installation of a new King to succeed the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini KabhekuZulu.

This is according to sources close to the Zulu Royal family.

"The royal family decided to install a regent who will rule the nation until such a period when the new King is installed," the source said.

Queen MaDlamini, who is the sister to the Swati King Mshwati 111, got married to King Zwelithini in 1971.

Zulu nation Prime Minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who is responsible for communicating decisions of the royal family, could not be reached for comment.

The King, who died a week ago, was buried on Wednesday.

While Zulu nation Prime Minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, confirmed that senior members of the royal family met on Saturday to discuss the succession matter, he could not disclose the outcome of the meeting.

"It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty's lawyers," he said.





