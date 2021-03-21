7h ago

add bookmark

UPDATED | Queen will be the interim ruler of the Zulu nation

Clive Ndou
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu
Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu

Queen Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu will be the interim ruler of the Zulu nation pending the installation of a new King to succeed the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini KabhekuZulu.

This is according to sources close to the Zulu Royal family.

"The royal family decided to install a regent who will rule the nation until such a period when the new King is installed," the source said.

Queen MaDlamini, who is the sister to the Swati King Mshwati 111, got married to  King Zwelithini in 1971.

Zulu nation Prime Minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who is responsible for communicating decisions of the royal family, could not be reached for comment.

The King, who died a week ago, was buried on Wednesday.

While Zulu nation Prime Minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, confirmed that senior members of the royal family met on Saturday to discuss the succession matter, he could not disclose the outcome of the meeting.

"It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty's lawyers," he said.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
royal householdqueen mantfombi madlamini zuluzulu kinggoodwill zwelithini kabhekuzulu.nongomakwazulu-natalsouth africakznpietermaritzburgking deathdiabetescovid-19
Daily Poll
ROAD RAGE | What is your normal reaction if someone shows you a finger after a driving altercation on the road?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I show them the finger too, then drive away
26% - 31 votes
I follow them or try to block them so I can confront them face-to-face
9% - 11 votes
I don’t retaliate, road rage can be fatal
65% - 79 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo