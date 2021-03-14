JUST IN | King to be buried on Thursday

Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu, who died in hospital on Friday, will be buried on Thursday.

This is according to the Zulu royal family, who briefed the media at the Khethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Sunday.

The family spokesperson, Prince Mbonisi Kabhekuzulu of the Khethothandayo Royal Palace, said the King's burial will coincide with His Majesty's memorial service, which will also be held on Thursday.