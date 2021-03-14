51m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | King to be buried on Thursday

Clive Ndou
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zulu royal family spokesperson, Prince Mbonisi Kabhekuzulu, flanked by Princess Thembi, sister of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu, announcing the date of the King's burial
Zulu royal family spokesperson, Prince Mbonisi Kabhekuzulu, flanked by Princess Thembi, sister of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu, announcing the date of the King's burial
Clive Ndou

Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu, who died in hospital on Friday, will be buried on Thursday.

This is according to the Zulu royal family, who briefed the media at the Khethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Sunday.

The family spokesperson, Prince  Mbonisi Kabhekuzulu of the Khethothandayo Royal Palace, said the King's burial will coincide with His Majesty's memorial service, which will also be held on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Zuma - 'No words to describe pain of losing King on Zulu nation'
UPDATED | Royal family wants private funeral for the King
King Zwelithini’s burial could be handled differently
Daily Poll
The Premier has issued a stern warning to Msunduzi to shape up or face consequences. What's your reaction to this?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Maybe if the Premier lays it on the line, they'll listen and we'll see an improvement.
10% - 9 votes
He was wasting his breath. Nothing will change.
53% - 49 votes
They'll try to improve for a month or two and then things will slide again.
25% - 23 votes
Don't know, don't care.
12% - 11 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo