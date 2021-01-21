1h ago

UPDATED | Netcare medical rescue chopper crashes in KwaZulu-Natal midlands

Witness Reporter
A medical rescue helicopter has crashed near Colenso
A Netcare medical rescue chopper has crashed between Ladysmith and Colenso in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

Netcare confirmed the crash in a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying it claimed the lives of all on board.

 The whole of Netcare falls silent as we bow our heads in tribute, respect, love and memory of our fallen colleagues and frontline heroes who have died in the line of duty," said Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive officer of Netcare.

“There are no words adequate to describe our sense of profound loss and grief at this terrible time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” 

“We are profoundly saddened, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of our colleagues aboard Netcare 1 air ambulance, which was carrying a pilot and four healthcare personnel on board when it crashed near Bergville,” said Craig Grindell, managing director of Netcare 911.

“We are shocked beyond words at the tragic loss of these healthcare heroes. The details surrounding the crash are not yet clear. We will however issue a further statement once more information becomes available and the next of kin of those aboard have been notified,” said Grindell.

Claudine Senekal of the Ladysmith Herald reported from the scene that police are searching the wreckage area for bodies. 

The local Fire Department was busy putting out the flames around the crash site. Unconfirmed reports said the helicopter "exploded" in the air. 

