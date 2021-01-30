Two KZN gang members shot dead in gun battle with cops

Two men, believed to be part of a gang that would rob people at gunpoint, were shot dead on Friday morning after a gun battle with police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that police officers from Ntambanana near Empangeni launched an operation to hunt down "a notorious gang of armed robbers that have been terrorising residents in the area".

He said it is alleged that the gang would rob people of their belongings at gunpoint and flee with their valuables.

"They are also responsible for a number of murders in the area.

"Following the gathering of intelligence on the suspect’s whereabouts police proceeded to the gang’s hideout in the dense forest at Mathunzini area.

"As the gang spotted police approaching, they opened fire on police officers. Two suspects aged 25 and 26 were fatally wounded in the ensuing gun battle. Police recovered a firearm and ammunition on the scene as well as various stolen items that were identified by victims of robbery in the area."

Brigadier Naicker said cases of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of stolen property and an inquest docket was opened.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers who were almost killed when the suspects opened fire on them.

“This is a well organised gang and I am pleased that police in the area were able to make inroads to dismantle their operations. We believe that the rest of the gang will be hunted down and brought to book soon,” he said.



