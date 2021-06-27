47m ago

Vaccinations for inmates set to begin

Compiled by Thabiso Goba
Inmates in South African prisons will soon start getting Covid-19 vaccinations.
NEWS24

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) announced on Sunday that it will begin vaccinating all of its 138 828 inmates.

Some 537 inmates, over the age of 60, have already received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“DCS is ready for the rollout of the next phase of vaccinations," the statement read.

"To-date, we have 90 approved sites for vaccination. This will enable vaccination of the 138 828 inmates currently incarcerated."

The department has also vaccinated 797 healthcare professionals working within the correctional services, while 90 officials, who are over 60 years old, have received their first doses.

“We remain committed to ensuring that inmates receive their Covid-19 vaccinations in order to achieve population immunity in correctional facilities,” the DCS statement said.

Meanwhile, the department has decided to suspended visits to all correctional and remand detention centres across the country in an attempt to combat the the third wave of coronavirus infections.

As of June 24,12 345 (7 820 officials and 4 525 inmates) had confirmed positive Covid-19 infections. There are 322 active cases (282 officials and 40 inmates), while 260 people (182 officials and 78 inmates) have died.

The number of recoveries is 11 761 (a 95,3% recovery rate).

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, said it was important for inmates to be held in humane conditions, which includes access to comprehensive primary healthcare services.

“It is important for inmates to get vaccinated, as this is in line with the Nelson Mandela rules, which clearly stipulate that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community.

"Inmates are also vulnerable to infection, and their vaccination will ensure protection of both correctional officials and the general public,” said Lamola.

No dates have been set for when the vaccination programme will start.

