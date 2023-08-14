Oprah lends a helping hand to survivors of Hawaii's devastating wildfires

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey – who has been helping with relief efforts in Maui, Hawaii, which has been devastated by wildfires – was turned away from an emergency shelter by officials.

Oprah and a CBS News camera crew were at the War Memorial Complex, a shelter housing survivors who were left homeless by the deadly fire, when they were told that the camera crew would not be allowed in.

The decision was made "out of respect for those who have come to seek safety and shelter at emergency shelters. Our policy remains that no media are given access”, the county of Maui explained in a statement.



In recent days, Oprah (69), who owns property on the island, has been a frequent visitor to the shelter.

“I came just to see what people needed then went shopping because often, you know, you make donations of clothes or whatever and it's not really what people need. So, I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases.

“But I’m really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting, and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can.”

Oprah has been pictured on social media handing out supplies to survivors of the fire, and comforting them.

The deadly wildfire, which began last Tuesday, is the largest natural disaster the US state has faced, said Hawaii's governor, Josh Green.

It's claimed more than 90 lives so far and razed more than 1 000 buildings, fanned by high winds and dry land. Authorities expect the death toll to rise as they sift through the charred rubble of destroyed buildings searching for survivors and human remains.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Oprah, who owns 2 000 acres of land on Maui and has a house on the island, has promised to help the fire victims for as long as necessary.

“In a week or two, all the cameras will be gone, and the rest of the world is going to move on with their lives and we’re all still going to be here trying to figure out what is the best way to rebuild. I will be here for the long haul, doing what I can.”

Oprah pledged to make a “major donation” towards reconstruction efforts.

Amazon founder billionaire Jeff Bezos, who also has a house on the island, and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, have pledged $100 million (R1,8 billion) to recovery efforts.

