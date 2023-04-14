MY STORY I I went blind the same year I found out I was pregnant and my kids helped me embrace life again

She was in her early 20s when her world went dark.



Meagan Adonis, from Tshwane in Gauteng, became blind when a health condition caused a build-up of pressure on her brain. That same year she found out she was expecting, and worried about the challenges of being a blind mom.

But thanks to the support of her family, Meagan, who recently gave birth to her second child, has now found her motherhood feet.

The 30-year-old supermom can change her newborn's diapers with ease even though she can’t see a thing.

This is her story.



"It started with a splitting headache that just wouldn't go away.



When the migraine caused me to black out, I sought medical help and was referred to a neurologist, who later confirmed I had intracranial hypertension, also known as idiopathic hypertension (high blood pressure).

The condition builds up pressure around the brain and can lead to vision loss.

I was 23 when I went blind in both eyes. Soon after, I was declared legally blind. I see light and silhouette and some colour, but I cannot see details at all.

I struggled to accept my new reality. I tried to be positive but it was challenging. I suffered from severe depression and anxiety for a while, and found myself constantly crying.

My mom, Yvonne, wept bitterly but thank God I couldn't see her tears, because I wouldn’t have been able to handle it.

At first, I wanted to hide from the world. I worried about what people would say. How would they receive me? I'd lost a lot of friends after I was diagnosed so would I be able to make new pals?

Then came a ray of light when I found out I was pregnant with my first child, Jordan.

Even though I was excited to bring new life into the world, losing my independence was quite disheartening and made me feel even more depressed.

But the continued support from my husband, Sikhumbuzo Adonis, my mom and my sister, Tsakane Chauke, gave me the strength to soldier on.

I got married to Sikhumbuzo (39) in 2018. We've been together for 10 years and he's been through it all with me. He's seen me at my worst, like when I had to wear diapers after I went for a surgical procedure to relieve some of the pressure on my brain.

He was also my biggest champion in those early days of my pregnancy.

I cried for a long time because I wasn't sure if I should keep the pregnancy as I wasn't in the right frame of mind to have a baby. Sikhumbuzo reassured me when he said, 'There's nothing to fear. I'll be with you every step of the way.'

The rest of my family took some convincing because they were concerned about all the challenges I'd face raising a child. They wanted to know how I'd feed the baby, play with them and wash them.

I didn't have all the answers, but there are many moms with disabilities out there and I knew I'd figure it out.

My mom later warmed up to the idea of becoming a gogo and reached out to the South African National Council for the Blind in Pretoria. They gave me the confidence and skills to navigate the world without sight.

Yet nothing could prepare me for the baby's birth.

I wept after I gave birth to my son. “I can’t see his face," I cried.

I sobbed even harder when everyone in the delivery room tried to describe what he looked like.

Cradling him for the first time meant the world to me. I couldn’t see his face but I could feel his tiny body in my arms. From that day on, I decided I was going to try my best to be the best mom.

Up until then my family was doing everything for me. I told them to stop and show me how to do things myself.

I recently gave birth to my second son, Jayden, and I'm enjoying every minute of mothering him. I've learnt a lot from my first child and this time around I'm more confident raising my children.

Today, I'm able to feed my babies, clothe them, bathe them and give them the motherly attention they deserve.

It hasn't always been easy, but with practice, the daily tasks have become more natural.

I make it clear to my children that mommy can't see and we have to do things differently. For Jordan's school concerts I ask the teachers to put me in the front row so he can see me and the rest of my family, who describe what he's doing on stage.

I now know that there's nothing I can’t do. I choose every day to be happy.

Motherhood as a blind person has its challenges but there's continuous growth. I might not have sight but I'm full of vision. I document my life on social media to inspire others.

I want to remind people that you can do anything you put your mind to, and I want to be a champion for change."