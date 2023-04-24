3h ago

Share

PICS: This man scared his parents as a child but now his bizarre eye-popping ability has landed him a world record

accreditation
Maxine Peters
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sidney de Carvalho shows off his eye-popping talent. (PHOTO: Magazinefeatures.co.za)
Sidney de Carvalho shows off his eye-popping talent. (PHOTO: Magazinefeatures.co.za)

His family didn’t see this one coming . . .  Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita has secured his place in the 2023 Guinness World Records with his bizarre ability to pop his eyeballs out of their sockets.

The Brazilian, also known as Tio Chico, is able to pop his eyes 18,2 millimetres beyond his sockets for about 20 to 30 seconds at a time.

He briefly loses his sight after performing the trick, but his eyes then re-focus and he is able to see again. 

“When my eyes pop, I feel like they're really going to come out," Sidney said in an interview with Guinness World Records. "I've even been asked to teach it, but it's a unique technique, I can't do that."

READ MORE | This man is really proud of his record-breaking moustache that's longer than 2 rulers

While he attracts horrified stares when he performs his trick, Sidney, who also has a gig as an impersonator of Addams Family character Uncle Fester, says he loves to scare people. 

The holder of this year’s record title for the “farthest eyeball pop (male)” says his parents thought something might be wrong with him when he started popping his eyes out of their sockets at age nine. 

Some have called Sidney's talent strange. (PHOTO:
He loves freaking people out. (PHOTO: Magazinefeatures.co.za)

But they soon realised that it wasn’t an illness or disease and that their son had a talent, and a marketable one at that. 

"They were quite frightened because it was a novelty for everyone. They thought it was some kind of disease and took me to doctors, but it all worked out because it really was a gift,” he says. “My skill is definitely a gift. It came from my father, my mother and the Creator, too.”

He describes the feeling of making his eyes protrude as “letting go of some part of my body”.

His ability, medically known as globe luxation, was verified by an optometrist who measured how far his peepers could pop using a proptometer. Experts say the rare condition “may occur spontaneously because of an underlying condition or due to head- or eye-related trauma”. 

Sidney works as an Addams Family impersonator. He bears a striking resemblance to actor Christopher Lloyd (right) who played Uncle Fester. (PHOTO: Magazinefeatures.co.za; Gallo Images / Alamy)
Sidney works as an Addams Family impersonator. He bears a striking resemblance to actor Christopher Lloyd (right) who played Uncle Fester. (PHOTO: Magazinefeatures.co.za; Gallo Images / Alamy)

Sidney, who also owns a hamburger delivery company called Tio Chico’s Burger, doesn’t need to train his eyes to perform his trick. He only needs to use drops to keep them lubricated.

Although he's built up a worldwide following for his exceptional skill, his wife, Egly, is his number-one fan.

She didn't realise he possessed the amazing ability until after they got engaged and a friend asked him to pop his eyeballs. 

“He's lovely, kind, and has a good heart,” Egly says of her husband.

Sidney is still over the moon about his entry into the Guinness Book of World Records and describes it as “a dream come true”. 

"Having bulging eyes is really an incredible human achievement," he says.

SOURCES: GUINNESSWORLDRECORD.COM; MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA; MIRROR.CO.UK

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sidney de carvalhowackyinternational newsworld recordbizarreguinness world record
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
LATEST YOU
LATEST YOU
Read your favourite magazine in a convenient PDF form.
Read now
Aquarius
Aquarius
Pisces
Pisces
Aries
Aries
Taurus
Taurus
Gemini
Gemini
Cancer
Cancer
Leo
Leo
Virgo
Virgo
Libra
Libra
Scorpio
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Capricorn
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo