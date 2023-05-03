4h ago

Share

Serial sperm donor banned from making more donations as moms fear accidental incest among his 600 kids

accreditation
Janice Beckett-Msiza
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dutchman Jonathan Meijer has been ordered by a court to stop donating sperm. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/ Getty Images)
Dutchman Jonathan Meijer has been ordered by a court to stop donating sperm. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/ Getty Images)

A Dutch musician who has fathered nearly 600 children around the world with his donated sperm, has been banned from spreading his seed any further.

Jonathan Meijer (41), who now lives in Kenya, has been labelled a "serial sperm donor".

He was ordered by a Dutch court to stop donating sperm after he was sued for allegedly lying about the number of children he has fathered and increasing the risk of his children accidentally engaging in incest.

“How do I tell my kids that they could possibly have hundreds of siblings?” asked Vanessa van Ewijk, who has two children from Jonathan's donations.

Jonathan faces a R2-million fine per child if he fathers any more children, the court ruled.

READ MORERocker Melissa Etheridge plays tribute to the late David Crosby, the man she chose as a sperm donor

Jonathan is believed to have donated sperm to at least 13 clinics, including 11 in the Netherlands.  

He was blacklisted as a sperm donor in his home country in 2017 after it was revealed that he'd fathered more than 102 children – well over the country’s limit of 25 children per sperm donor.

The Dutch DonorKind Foundation, which sued him on behalf of the mothers, alleged he'd continued to donate sperm to clinics in Denmark and Ukraine, as well as online.

Many of the mothers fear his donations have increased the risk of accidental incest among his offspring.

“If I had known he had already fathered more than 100 children I would never have chosen this donor,” one of the women told the New York Post. 

“When I think about the consequences this could have for my child, I am sick to my stomach. Going to court was the only way to protect my child."

Jonathan told The New York Times he was "disappointed" by the mothers' "obsession" with numbers.

 “I became a donor not for any numbers but out of love to help parents with realising their dream,” he said.

“I cannot understand how anyone can only focus on numbers and see my donor children as a number.”

The Dutch court also ordered Jonathan to write to the clinics asking them to destroy any of his semen they have in stock, except if reserved for parents who've already had children fathered by him.

Sources: The New York Times, New York Post, Herald Live 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
courtsperm donorinternational
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
LATEST YOU
LATEST YOU
Read your favourite magazine in a convenient PDF form.
Read now
Aquarius
Aquarius
Pisces
Pisces
Aries
Aries
Taurus
Taurus
Gemini
Gemini
Cancer
Cancer
Leo
Leo
Virgo
Virgo
Libra
Libra
Scorpio
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Capricorn
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo