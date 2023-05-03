Serial sperm donor banned from making more donations as moms fear accidental incest among his 600 kids

A Dutch musician who has fathered nearly 600 children around the world with his donated sperm, has been banned from spreading his seed any further.

Jonathan Meijer (41), who now lives in Kenya, has been labelled a "serial sperm donor".

He was ordered by a Dutch court to stop donating sperm after he was sued for allegedly lying about the number of children he has fathered and increasing the risk of his children accidentally engaging in incest.

“How do I tell my kids that they could possibly have hundreds of siblings?” asked Vanessa van Ewijk, who has two children from Jonathan's donations.

Jonathan faces a R2-million fine per child if he fathers any more children, the court ruled.

Jonathan is believed to have donated sperm to at least 13 clinics, including 11 in the Netherlands.



He was blacklisted as a sperm donor in his home country in 2017 after it was revealed that he'd fathered more than 102 children – well over the country’s limit of 25 children per sperm donor.

The Dutch DonorKind Foundation, which sued him on behalf of the mothers, alleged he'd continued to donate sperm to clinics in Denmark and Ukraine, as well as online.

Many of the mothers fear his donations have increased the risk of accidental incest among his offspring.



“If I had known he had already fathered more than 100 children I would never have chosen this donor,” one of the women told the New York Post.

“When I think about the consequences this could have for my child, I am sick to my stomach. Going to court was the only way to protect my child."

Jonathan told The New York Times he was "disappointed" by the mothers' "obsession" with numbers.

“I became a donor not for any numbers but out of love to help parents with realising their dream,” he said.

“I cannot understand how anyone can only focus on numbers and see my donor children as a number.”

The Dutch court also ordered Jonathan to write to the clinics asking them to destroy any of his semen they have in stock, except if reserved for parents who've already had children fathered by him.

