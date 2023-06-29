2h ago

Share

South Koreans are turning back the clock on ageing thanks to a new law

accreditation
Siphokazi Zama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Yoon Jae-ha shows off his international age, eight, and Korean age, nine. His father, Yoon Dong-gun's international age is 43 and his Korean age is 44. Yoon Jae-ha says he likes being younger because his mom will have to take care of him for longer. (PHOTO: Gallo images/Getty Images)
Yoon Jae-ha shows off his international age, eight, and Korean age, nine. His father, Yoon Dong-gun's international age is 43 and his Korean age is 44. Yoon Jae-ha says he likes being younger because his mom will have to take care of him for longer. (PHOTO: Gallo images/Getty Images)

Imagine waking up tomorrow and you're suddenly a year or two younger.

Well, for South Koreans, that’s exactly what’s happened when the country changed it's age laws.

But how exactly did it come about?

International news, South Korea, age, Psy
Kim Jin-sil says it feels good to be younger. (PHOTO: Gallo images/Getty Images)

South Korea uses three methods to calculate someone's age. 

The first, known as international age, uses the conventional age system where a baby is zero months old when it is born.

In the second, known as Korean age, when a baby is born they are deemed to be a year old because they take the nine months spent in the womb, which is rounded up to a year. 

Some South Koreans also use a mixed method to calculate their age. This is a mash-up of international age and Korean age.

In this case, when a baby is born, they would be zero months old on the day they’re born and a year is added to their age every 1 January, regardless of their birth date. Another year is added on the day of their actual birthday.

International news, South Korea, age, Psy
Hong Suk-min says when foreigners ask his age, he has to do some calculations to figure out an answer. (PHOTO: Gallo images/Getty Images)

READ MORE | Psy reflects on how Gangnam Style changed his life forever and what he's up to now

For example, South Korean singer Psy, the artist behind the hit song Gangnam Style, was born on 31 December 1977.

He's 45 according to international age, 46 according to Korean age and 47 according to the mixed method. 

Having two ages is normal for Koreans and even though the law was passed in December, it only kicked in at the end of June.

Locals have welcomed the new law, which was changed to resolve the confusion caused by the different methods of calculating age.

“I was about to turn 30 next year under the traditional Korean age system, but now I have some more time earned, and I love it,” Choi Hyun-ji, a 27-year-old office worker in Seoul, told the Reuters News agency.

“It’s just great to feel like getting younger.”

Lee Jung-hee, a Seoul resident, agrees. “For people like me, who were supposed to turn 60 next year, it makes you feel like you’re still young.”

International news, South Korea, age, Psy
Lee Kyu-ok, whose Korean age is 87, is officially one year younger thanks to the new law. (PHOTO: Gallo images/Getty Images)

READ MORE | K-pop kings BTS make a dramatic u-turn and say they're not breaking up

However, many have said they will continue using both ages – their international age for legal and medical documents and their Korean age for social settings.

It's unclear how the Korean age system came about.

One theory is that turning one at birth takes into account time spent in the womb – with nine months rounded up to 12. Some link it to an ancient Asian numerical system that didn't have the concept of zero, while others say it came from China.

The change in age is unlikely to have a big impact on the everyday lives of Koreans.

Actual dates of birth are already used for administrative and legal functions, like the ages listed on passports, the age at which one can be prosecuted as a juvenile and those to qualify for retirement benefits and healthcare services.

Minister of Government Legislation Lee Wan-kyu says other key areas – such as school year eligibility, compulsory military service, legal drinking and smoking ages – are based on the mixed counting method and will remain in place for now.

Sources:  news.sky.com, aljazeera.com, edition.cnn.com, theguardian.com, gettyimages.com

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
LATEST YOU
LATEST YOU
Read your favourite magazine in a convenient PDF form.
Read now
Aquarius
Aquarius
Pisces
Pisces
Aries
Aries
Taurus
Taurus
Gemini
Gemini
Cancer
Cancer
Leo
Leo
Virgo
Virgo
Libra
Libra
Scorpio
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Capricorn
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo