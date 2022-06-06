54m ago

This dad has donated custom-made coffins to the young victims of the Uvalde school shooting

Tshifhiwa Tendani Mungoni
Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries has donated custom coffins for some of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
It's easy to see why he's being described as a saint – amid the darkness of the Ulvade school shooting in Texas, Trey Ganem has brought relief to some of the victims' families.

Trey, who runs a custom casket business, donated 18 child coffins and one adult coffin. Two of the 21 victims had already been laid to rest. 

The children are being buried in superhero- or dinosaur-themed coffins that reflect their personality, hobbies or interests in life. 

Trey hand-painted 19 custom caskets for young victims of the Uvalde shooting. (PHOTO: Facebook/TheOther98%)

Before he got to work, the businessman spent time with the families to get to know each child.

"Being able to go to the homes is something that's emotional for me," he says.

Yet doing so helped him keep their spirit alive.

"It's not a box anymore. It's a beautiful creation that represents the loved ones," he says.

Each of the personalised caskets had different themes. (PHOTO: Facebook/TheOther98%)

The father of three used to build custom cars for a living but after the death of a close friend, turned his hand to coffins to make them more personal.

When news of the Uvalde massacre broke, Trey knew he needed to lend a hand.

After meeting the families, he and his team from SoulShine Industries spent the entire weekend working on the coffins ahead of the funerals this week. 

One of the dinosaur-themed caskets. (PHOTO: Facebook/TheOther98%)

Due to a shortage of children's coffins locally, the 19 caskets were only delivered on Friday from a manufacturer in Georgia. 

Trey and a dozen volunteers then set to work designing and painting the coffins.

Other caskets had superhero themes like this Superman one. (PHOTO: Facebook/TheOther98%)


‘The purpose is to let your loved one’s life shine through our designs. What we do is so much more than painting caskets. Let our artwork tell their story’
SoulShine Industries

The team worked around the clock to finish the 19 coffins in three days.

"It’s a blessing to see a family with a smile on their face at a tragic time," Trey says.

