A match made in a mall: this couple held their wedding and their honeymoon in a shopping centre

accreditation
Tshifhiwa Tendani Mungoni
Tumelo and Amanda Majoro tied the knot at the Alberton City Shopping Centre in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. (PHOTO: Supplied)
This couple tied the knot at a mall, so where better to spend their honeymoon than restaurant hopping at their favourite shopping centres?

It’s been a few weeks since Amanda Zondo (22) and Tumelo Majoro (28) from Thokoza in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, tied the knot during a memorably unusual ceremony at the Alberton City Shopping Centre.

The young couple, who are both farmers and involved in ministry, had the idea of holding their wedding at the mall after a video of Tumelo’s proposal – at the same centre – became a viral sensation.

The mall’s marketing manager, Lenita Camacho, admits she was taken aback when the couple asked if they could get hitched there.

“I was surprised because this was a first for us, but we were happy and eager to help them celebrate their special day.” 

Amanda, Tumelo, Shopping centre wedding
The young couple had the idea of marrying at the mall after Tumelo proposed there. (PHOTO: Supplied)

She wasn’t the only one who was surprised.

The couple’s family and friends were sceptical too, especially when they were told there wouldn’t be any seating at the ceremony – but it all worked out beautifully on the day.

The ceremony was held in a wide passageway between the shops at the entrance to the mall. 

Amanda’s gown was sponsored by Cinderella’s Closet, a bridal shop in the centre. 

The sight of the crowd that had gathered to watch them exchange their vows made Tumelo a little nervous, he recalls.

“It was very public. But I felt like a celebrity.”

As Amanda walked from the bridal shop to the “altar,” she focused on Tumelo. 

“I was shaking and nervous until I saw him standing there and I knew I was going into the right hands.

“I told myself that even if I fall, I know he'll catch me.” 

Amanda, Tumelo, Shopping centre wedding
The ceremony took place in a wide passageway at the centre's entrance. (PHOTO: Supplied)

As family, friends and shoppers looked on, the couple exchanged their vows.

The reception then took place at Alberton's Favo Chicken restaurant. 

Amanda, Tumelo, Shopping centre wedding
Amanda's dress was sponsored by Cinderella's Closet, a boutique in the mall. (PHOTO: Supplied)

Since then they've been visiting various malls in the area to try different restaurants. “We love food and we enjoy eating together!” says Tumelo of their restaurant-hopping honeymoon.

“We’ve been to Alberton Mall, Mall of the South and Sam Ntuli Mall, and this weekend we’ll be checking out the restaurants at Mall of Africa,” Amanda adds.

“It’s been a lot of fun so far.”

As much as they enjoy being out and about, the couple say they do also enjoy their own space sometimes.

“We go out sometimes, and ministry requires a lot of our time but we enjoy our space,” Tumelo says. 

“Amanda loves chess so we want to try playing board games together.”

Amanda, Tumelo, Shopping centre wedding
They held their reception at Favo Chicken with family and friends. (PHOTO: Supplied)

Tumelo and Amanda are excited about their future and while they won't be having a conventional honeymoon for now, the newlyweds are enjoying married life - one restaurant at a time.

“True love still exists. This isn’t perfection – God perfects everything that we dedicate to him."

Extra sources: Comaro Chronicle

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
