Princess Charlene’s absence from the Rose Ball explained: ‘speculation that they're separating is totally false’

Prince Albert attended Monaco's annual Rose Ball with his sister Princess Caroline (left). Absent was his wife, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images/Eric Mathon/Prince Palace)
The Grimaldi family were out in full force at the annual Rose Ball charity event in Monaco, but missing from Prince Albert’s side was his wife of 12 years, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene (45).

But Charlene's absence had nothing to do with the recent speculation, led by French magazine Royauté, that the royal couple are separating, said Chantell Wittstock, her spokesperson in South Africa.

Instead it was testament to her dedication to her charity foundation, says Chantell, who's married to Charlene's younger brother, Sean.

“Charlene was in Dubai where she’s currently in the process of setting up her foundation. She's hands-on with it and it's not the first time she's missed the Rose Ball for work. She has the full support of Albert, and any speculation suggesting they're separating is totally false.”

(PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
The Grimaldi family at the 2023 Monaco Rose Ball on 25 March (from left): Andrea Casiraghi, Princess Caroline, fashion designer Christian Louboutin, Charlotte Casiraghi, Tatiana Casiraghi, Prince Albert, Princess Alexandra with boyfriend Ben Sylvester Strautmann, Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
(PHOTO: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace)
The day before the ball Charlene and Albert were the picture of happiness attending the Monte Carlo Woman of the Year Awards, which honoured women in the digital and technology fields. (PHOTO: Eric Mathon/Prince Palace)

The palace has also shut down the “malicious rumours” of a split and said Royauté’s report is  “totally unfounded”.

But a recent sighting in Milan, Italy, of the royal mom of two without her wedding ring got tongues wagging again.

The princess herself silenced them when she and Albert (65) made a joint appearance at the Monte Carlo Woman of the Year Awards that same day, and her wedding ring was back on, pouring cold water on the split rumours.

Meanwhile, Albert appeared to be great spirits at the Rose Ball, which raises funds for The Princess Grace Foundation. The monarch was joined by his eldest sister, Princess Caroline (66), her daughters, Charlotte Casiraghi (36) and Princess Alexandra of Hanover (23), and sons, Andrea Casiraghi (38) and his wife, Tatiana (39), and Pierre Casiraghi (35) and his wife, Beatrice Boromeo (37).

(PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Albert with his nephew Andrea's wife, Tatiana (left), and niece Alexandra. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Rumours of a split between Charlene and Albert have plagued the couple for years, with various overseas publications claiming the former Olympic swimmer was unhappy and lonely, and that she fled the principality for South Africa in early 2021.

Her extended stay in SA as she recovered from a severe ear, nose and throat infection only furthered the speculation, which worsened when the royal couple weren't able to spend their 10th wedding anniversary together.

A fed-up Albert eventually broke his silence, telling People magazine, “She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff! She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else . . . She didn’t go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated.”

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, people.com

