SEE THE PICS: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert put on loved-up display in Monaco

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert proved their marriage is as strong as ever when they held hands and kissed while laying the first stone of what will be a new animal shelter.



The royal couple were seen at the building site of the new shelter, which is located in Peille. Charlene was the epitome of chic in a crisp white shirt teamed with black tailored pants. Her platinum blonde crop was perfectly styled.

Albert also took the opportunity to announce that the presidency of the Monaco SPA (an animal protection organisation) would be held by his wife.

Charlene has long been committed to the welfare and protection of animals via her foundation. In South Africa especially she has thrown her energy behind various wildlife conservation efforts and last year started her rhino protection initiative, Chasing Zero.

Last year the couple were plagued by rumours of marital problems after Charlene was forced to remain in South Africa for seven months for medical reasons.

Following her return to Monaco she booked herself into a private medical institution in Switzerland to recover from physical and emotional stress.

Since her return to her family and the principality in March, she has gone from strength to strength and has thrown herself back into her royal duties and being a mom to their seven-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Meanwhile the royal couple have joined the rest of the European royals in showing their sympathy and support to the British royal family in the wake of the queen’s death.

Charlene shared a post on her official Instagram account, in which she wrote, “I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign.

"Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people.”



She and Albert also attended a memorial service for the late queen at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Monaco where they appeared deep in thought.

The prince also shared his own throwback snaps of his time with the queen, one of which was taken in 2012 with Charlene, a year after they married.



Pictures shared by British Ambassador to France and Monaco Menna Rawlings on Twitter also showed the couple attending a memorial service at St Paul’s church in Monaco.

They were also seen posing with the service’s officiant and Albert as he penned a tribute to the queen at his desk.

I was honoured to participate in a service of prayer and commemoration for HM Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Anglican Church in Monaco.



We are so grateful for the support of H.S.H. Prince Albert, H.S.H. Princess Charlene and all Monégasques at this sad time ???????? @palaismonaco pic.twitter.com/Tjoifw4UV9 — Menna Rawlings (@MennaRawlings) September 11, 2022

