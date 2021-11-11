The truth about Princess Charlene ‘living alone’ above a chocolate shop in Monaco

It's been barely a week since her joyous reunion with her family back in Monaco.

Photos showed Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene (43) embracing her six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and her husband, Prince Albert (63), in the grounds of the Pink Palace after her six-month stay in her native South Africa after developing complications following a severe ear, nose and throat infection.

But it appears her return to the principality hasn’t been enough to dispel the rumours of marital troubles that continue to plague the couple, who celebrated 10 years of marriage earlier this year.

A report by the UK’s Daily Mail quotes family member Chantell Wittstock as saying the princess may not move back into the palace but return to an apartment above an old chocolate shop just a short distance away, where, according to the publication, she had been staying before.

But Chantell, who is married to the princess’ brother, Sean Wittstock, tells YOU this is not true.

“The article twisted my words. I said we don’t know where she'll be settling right now as she’s just arrived back, so everyone is still finding their feet. But what I can tell you is wherever she’s staying, it will be with Albert and their children.”

Chantell adds that, depending on the couple's work schedules, they often live in various places, including the family apartment above the chocolate shop.

“Charlene will not be living in the apartment on her own. She and Albert have properties all over and stay in different ones depending on where they are needed.”

The Daily Mail article states Charlene raised eyebrows in the principality by living in the modest two-bedroom apartment before she flew out to SA in May.

It also hints that the couple may be living separate lives, something Chantell also says is untrue.

Their recent reunion, photos of which they shared on Instagram, was eyed with scepticism by some French commentators.

“Reunion of Albert and Charlene of Monaco: but where exactly do they sleep?” was the headline question in the French celebrity outlet Gala on Tuesday.

And Voici – another popular magazine – ran with: “Charlene of Monaco back: the Princess breaks her silence and forgets to mention her husband”.

This was a reference to Charlene using a social media video to thank everybody who had helped her through her months of ill health without mentioning Albert.

The prince and their children flew out to SA twice to visit Charlene, the last time being in August.

On a more positive note, the princess has brought a piece of Africa with her in the form of a Rhodesian ridgeback dog named Khan, which she was seen holding on a leash.

She lost one of her beloved Chihuahuas, which lived at the palace, when it was run over recently.

Charlene will resume her royal duties just as soon as she’s feeling strong enough, Chantell adds. “Her medical procedures in SA have all gone well, but she is definitely still healing and recovering. Her focus right now is spending time with her family.”



