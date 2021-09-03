1h ago

‘Weak and fragile’ Princess Charlene is recovering in hospital

Nici de Wet
Princess Charlene of Monaco has been plagued by health woes this year. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco is said to be stable following her collapse earlier this week.

The 43-year-old royal, who’s been staying in KwaZulu-Natal for the past few months, was rushed to a hospital in Durban by ambulance for medical assistance.

“Doctors are currently evaluating her,” a source close to the princess told YOU.

“She is currently very weak and fragile from her last operation,” the source adds, referring to a gruelling four-hour surgical procedure she underwent in mid-August stemming from a lingering ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection.

A statement from the Palace of Monaco said the princess was due to undergo another procedure “before she suddenly collapsed”.

'The princess is currently recovering in South Africa where her medical team advised she doesn’t travel until all the necessary procedures have been completed'
Monaco palace

The former Olympic swimmer previously told YOU she’d suffered serious complications from an infection she picked up shortly after arriving in SA in March to do conservation work.

It stemmed from a sinus lift and bone graft performed on her in Europe earlier this year.

Subsequently Charlene has undergone several operations and been unable to leave South Africa on the advice of her doctors, who told her not to fly.

In a recent interview with 702 Radio the princess said she’d be returning to Monaco at the end of October.

Her husband Prince Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, have visited twice since she’s been stuck in SA: once in June and then again at the end of August, when they joined her at a lodge in KZN.

She shared images of the family reunited on her Instagram page amid persistent speculation that there’s trouble in her 10-year marriage to Albert.

Rumours that she won’t be returning to Monaco have circulated, however her spokesperson flatly denied them last month, telling YOU the speculation is “categorically untrue”.

“Charlene speaks to her husband and the twins daily. They’re her biggest supporters.”

According to Chantell Wittstock, Charlene’s sister-in-law and CEO of her Monaco Foundation SA, the “entire family is supporting Charlene through this difficult time”.

 

 

 

